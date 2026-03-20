Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.60 and last traded at $26.65. 12,234,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 28,862,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Key Stories Impacting Applied Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Digital this week:

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Applied Digital Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 7.20.

Insider Activity at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 388,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,979,508.04. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 233,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,273,250.10. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 244,593 shares of company stock worth $9,003,278 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.