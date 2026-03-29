Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Stake Decreased by Tiller Private Wealth Inc.

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,284 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $30.31 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.71.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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