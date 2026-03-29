Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,986 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,545.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 227,292 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,830,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $293,000.

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Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPLV opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average is $72.94. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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