Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB Stock Holdings Lifted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 320.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 176.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,125,910 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $580,952,000 after buying an additional 7,734,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the second quarter valued at $164,751,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Lab by 67.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,242,304 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,287,000 after buying an additional 2,504,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,809,723 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,003,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Rocket Lab from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $1,706,006.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,807,614 shares of company stock worth $136,326,621 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB opened at $60.93 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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