MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 9,191 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,890 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,597,000 after acquiring an additional 556,434 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,993,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,130,000 after acquiring an additional 137,450 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,600,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $100.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3925 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

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