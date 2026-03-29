Randall & Associates Wealth Management Buys 4,578 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Randall & Associates Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 8.5% of Randall & Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Randall & Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,856,000 after buying an additional 558,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,668,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,009,000 after acquiring an additional 122,275 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $355.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $389.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $262.65 and a one year high of $426.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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