6,085 Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 54.3% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

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Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.23 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wingstop from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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