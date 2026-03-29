6,085 Shares in Wingstop Inc. $WING Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WINGFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 54.3% during the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the third quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $154.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.08. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.23 and a 52-week high of $388.14. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $175.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wingstop from $267.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wingstop from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.61.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WING

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at $673,465.59. The trade was a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $141,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,750. The trade was a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.