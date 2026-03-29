Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Shares Sold by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,456 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 3.8% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,060,000 after acquiring an additional 574,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 420,173 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 169,385.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 276,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after purchasing an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,629,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,575,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,454,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,444,000 after purchasing an additional 242,746 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $101.71.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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