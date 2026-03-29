Fluent Financial LLC Takes $3.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,191,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 38.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,674,000 after purchasing an additional 321,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $66.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.98.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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