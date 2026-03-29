Fluent Financial LLC Takes $3.69 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 549.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,138,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,405 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,327,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,029,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,074,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,181,000 after purchasing an additional 941,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR opened at $121.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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