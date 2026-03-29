Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Has $38.11 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 16.2% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $38,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

DFAX opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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