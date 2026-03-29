Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 159.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 30,685.3% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 150,330,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,014,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,330,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,779 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $15,530,622,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,303,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,480,000 after buying an additional 209,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,862,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,776,000 after buying an additional 666,450 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $313.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.62.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.