Fluent Financial LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Fluent Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 5.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,742,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,258 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,306,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,615 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,302,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 413,847 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,086,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,734,000 after buying an additional 232,920 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.85 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s payout ratio is 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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