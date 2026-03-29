Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX) vs. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Financial Survey

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) and Orix Corp Ads (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Orix Corp Ads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 13.50% 22.20% 2.28% Orix Corp Ads 15.04% 10.69% 2.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Orix Corp Ads, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV 0 0 0 1 4.00 Orix Corp Ads 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV $21.89 billion 1.35 $3.07 billion $5.43 9.65 Orix Corp Ads $2,003.02 billion 0.02 $2.32 billion $2.79 10.50

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV and Orix Corp Ads”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orix Corp Ads. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orix Corp Ads, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Orix Corp Ads shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Orix Corp Ads pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV pays out 72.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orix Corp Ads pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orix Corp Ads has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV

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Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing. It is also involved in investment planning, foreign currency purchase/sale, financial advice, brokerage, asset management, investment banking, letters of credit, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring activities. In addition, the company sells mutual funds and debt and capital instruments; issues debit cards; and provides insurance services for car, home, life, medical, employee, and SMEs, as well as cash management services for collection, trustees, payroll, and lines of credit. Further, it provides online banking, POS, payment, reconciliation, documentary collection, import bills of exchange discount, International wire transfer, remittances, storage, inventory management, logistics, marketing, and payroll services. The company was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Orix Corp Ads

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services. Its Real Estate segment develops, rents, and manages real estate properties; operates facilities; real estate asset management; manages residential condominiums and office building; and provides construction contracting, real estate brokerage, and real estate investment advisory services, as well as operates hotels and Japanese inns. The company's PE Investment and Concession segment engages in the private equity (PE) investment and concession businesses. Its Environment and Energy segment provides renewable energy; ESCO; retails electric power; sells solar panels and battery electricity storage systems; and recycling and waste management services, as well as generates solar power. The company's Insurance segment sells life insurance products through agents, banks, and other financial institutions, as well as face-to-face and online. Its Banking and Credit segment provides banking and consumer finance services. The company's Aircraft and Ships segment engages in the aircraft leasing and management, and ship-related finance and investment businesses. Its ORIX USA segment offers finance, investment, and asset management services. The company's ORIX Europe segment provides equity and fixed income asset management services. Its Asia and Australia segment offers finance and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Orient Leasing Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ORIX Corporation in 1989. ORIX Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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