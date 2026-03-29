Reviewing Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) and Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY)

Profitability

This table compares Acutus Medical and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -272.74% -311.64% -11.57% Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47%

Volatility & Risk

Acutus Medical has a beta of -1.27, meaning that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acutus Medical and Biotricity”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $7.16 million 0.00 -$81.66 million ($0.11) 0.00 Biotricity $12.06 million 0.63 -$14.09 million ($0.16) -1.66

Biotricity has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Acutus Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Acutus Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biotricity beats Acutus Medical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acutus Medical

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Acutus Medical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Biotricity

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Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

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