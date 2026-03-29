Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,782 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,035.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,782 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. President Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Huber Research raised Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,179.80. This trade represents a 99.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,851,571. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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