iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.83 and traded as low as $93.77. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 1,253,374 shares.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.88.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 199.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index). The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance of the 12 countries, such as Australia, China, Honk Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.