Render Token (RNDR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $863.98 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00002500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $863.98 million and approximately $32.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 533,503,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,743,261 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token’s ecosystem. Telegram, Reddit, Medium, FacebookWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

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