Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 8% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $7.00 million and approximately $799.77 thousand worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000655 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 415,670,371,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,670,371,068 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse. Telegram, Discord, Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

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