Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $720.77 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $720.77 million and approximately $20.22 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000719 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,893,261,550 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy. The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, LinkedIn, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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