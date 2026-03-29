Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 10,365 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 807.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Netflix by 18.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

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Key Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near?term top?line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro?stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer?term risk: repeated “stream?flation” could push price?sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad?supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream?flation

Netflix Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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