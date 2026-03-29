Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $683.43 Thousand

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $683.43 thousand worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,991.38 or 0.02989492 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is the native value currency in the Stratis Platform, it fuels the creation of private and public custom blockchains for corporate use. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchain deployment. These blockchains can be customized to suit the companies’ needs, and can even be deployed to mimic the features of popular blockchains like Ethereum or Lisk, which can be tested individually or in parallel. The Stratis team will also function as a London Based consultancy agency that will help businesses to deploy the blockchain that best suits them. On the 12th of November, 2020, Stratis lauched a new blockchain and finalized their token swap. The new Mainnet enables flexibility and allows development in a more agile manner, while providing a platform for the development and deployment of DeFi based Smart Contracts. In the official STRAX Blockchain launch announcement, Stratis lists the following enhancements to the platform: Block Reward Increase and Cirrus Sidechain Incentivization, Block Time Reduction, Cold-Staking Activation, Cross-Chain-Transfer Time Reduction, Improvement to Blockchain data stores, Increase of OPRETURN Capacity, Masternode Dynamic Membership, Masternode Collateral Increase, Removal of Legacy Node Support, Segregated Witness Activation. STRAX distribution was performed by an automated script executed on the 12th of November 2020 crediting those who had participated in the initial Token Swap period. Token Swap requests after the initial Token Swap period (15th October 2020 until 9 AM GMT on 12th November 2020) will be subject to an additional defined manual process to prove ownership of funds instead process defined above. Discord, Facebook, YouTube, Github, Reddit”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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