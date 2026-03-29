Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,512,435 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the February 26th total of 2,380,346 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,008 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDIYF opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. Predictive Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

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About Predictive Discovery

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Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) is an Australia?based mineral exploration company focused on the identification and advancement of gold and base metal projects in West Africa. The company holds a diversified portfolio of exploration licenses and joint venture interests primarily in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Côte d’Ivoire. Its core strategy centers on systematic geological evaluation and resource development through both grassroots exploration and earn?in partnerships with industry peers.

Key projects in Predictive Discovery’s portfolio include early? to advanced?stage prospects within highly prospective greenstone belts.

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