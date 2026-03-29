Eliza (elizawakesup) Price Reaches $0.0002 (ELIZA)

Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Eliza (elizawakesup) has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a total market capitalization of $182.69 thousand and approximately $1.59 thousand worth of Eliza (elizawakesup) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eliza (elizawakesup) token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eliza (elizawakesup) alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,539.34 or 0.99889729 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Eliza (elizawakesup) Token Profile

Eliza (elizawakesup)’s total supply is 999,920,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,289,400 tokens. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official website is www.elizawakesup.ai. Eliza (elizawakesup)’s official Twitter account is @elizawakesup.

Buying and Selling Eliza (elizawakesup)

According to CryptoCompare, “Eliza (elizawakesup) (ELIZA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Eliza (elizawakesup) has a current supply of 999,920,143.971698. The last known price of Eliza (elizawakesup) is 0.00020191 USD and is down -4.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elizawakesup.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eliza (elizawakesup) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eliza (elizawakesup) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eliza (elizawakesup) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eliza (elizawakesup) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.