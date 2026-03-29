Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.61 and traded as low as GBX 26. Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 27, with a volume of 385,797 shares changing hands.

Wishbone Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.20.

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Wishbone Gold Company Profile

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Wishbone Gold Plc is listed in London on the LSE AIM market and the AQUIS stock exchange.

It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.

The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations. Red Setter is a Havieron style gold prospect. Cottlesloe, 35km south east of Red Setter, has deposits visible at surface of silver and lead: metals which are essential for battery and electric car production.

In Queensland the Wishbone II project has almost doubled recently with the addition of Wishbone VI.

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