Short Interest in Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Expands By 47.4%

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 972,489 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the February 26th total of 659,957 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 629,274 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe Stock Down 0.9%

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.