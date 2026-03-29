Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.88 and traded as low as $10.81. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund shares last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 34,968 shares.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88.

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Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,591 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $177,426.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,604,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,507,959.68. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock worth $923,828 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECF. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after buying an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 946,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 932,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 166,043 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

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