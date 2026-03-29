Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.97. Approximately 32,353,169 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 37,610,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

Super Micro Computer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility.

Unusually large call?option activity: market data shows 286,495 call options traded (about 24% above a typical daily call volume), which can indicate speculative bullish positioning or trading around the headline volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: broader market caution and headline?driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. MarketBeat Week in Review

Market context: broader market caution and headline?driven trading are compressing risk appetite this week; MarketBeat’s weekly roundup references SMCI amid volatile headlines, which can keep trading choppy. Negative Sentiment: Multiple class?action filings and law?firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export?control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Rosen Law Firm class action notice

Multiple class?action filings and law?firm notices: several firms have announced or filed securities class actions alleging Super Micro failed to disclose material China/export?control exposure; an active race for lead plaintiffs (deadlines in late May) increases litigation risk and potential financial/distraction costs. Negative Sentiment: Reuters report on restricted?chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export?control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co?founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Reuters: Chinese universities bought restricted chips

Reuters report on restricted?chip sales: procurement data shows four Chinese universities (two reported to have PLA links) purchased Super Micro servers equipped with restricted Nvidia chips, renewing export?control and compliance concerns tied to an earlier federal indictment of a co?founder. This is a core catalyst for investor concern about regulatory/penalty risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Yahoo Finance: Citi cuts SMCI price target

Analyst cuts and valuation pressure: Citi and others trimmed price targets (Citi reportedly cut to $25; Rosenblatt and others also lowered targets), widening the gap between current trading levels and prior estimates and adding downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment and media pressure: social?media sentiment scores and analyst/commentary have swung sharply negative, amplifying volatility and potential forced selling; coverage highlights steep sentiment reversal and prior sharp price moves. 247WallSt: Reddit sentiment collapse

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $33.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business’s revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,848,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,300,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,829 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,808,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,627,000 after buying an additional 41,314 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,749 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

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Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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