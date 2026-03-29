FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,946 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the February 26th total of 23,543 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 602 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.8 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF opened at $5.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $6.01.

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FirstRand Company Profile

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FirstRand Limited is a South African financial services group headquartered in Johannesburg. Established in 1998 through the consolidation of First National Bank of South Africa and Rand Merchant Bank, the company has grown into one of the continent’s leading providers of banking and financial products. FirstRand operates a diversified financial-services platform that spans retail, commercial and corporate banking.

The group’s main operating divisions include First National Bank (FNB), which offers personal and small-business banking; Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), specializing in corporate and investment banking; WesBank, a provider of vehicle and asset finance; and Ashburton Investments, which delivers asset management and tailored investment solutions.

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