Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $328,541,000 after buying an additional 1,215,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,464 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after acquiring an additional 181,801 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,461,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,696,000 after acquiring an additional 145,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Universal Health Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,125,764 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 141,621 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.21.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.33 and a 52 week high of $246.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.14.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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