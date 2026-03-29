Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $53,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $878.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $829.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,007.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $963.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,221.44.

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Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

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Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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