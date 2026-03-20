GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NVYY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 4.7%

NVYY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 140,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

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GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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