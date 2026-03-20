GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Announces Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:NVYY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Down 4.7%
NVYY traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 140,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,316. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $28.30.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
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