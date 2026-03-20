Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 4.2% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FDFF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Company Profile
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