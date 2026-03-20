Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a 4.2% increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FDFF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32.

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The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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