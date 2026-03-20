Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.7780. Approximately 53,679,236 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 68,446,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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