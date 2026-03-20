Head-To-Head Survey: Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) & DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DPM Metals and Orosur Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get DPM Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DPM Metals 0 1 3 3 3.29 Orosur Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares DPM Metals and Orosur Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DPM Metals 38.85% 23.61% 19.93% Orosur Mining N/A -93.07% -49.42%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DPM Metals $950.48 million 7.11 $369.23 million $1.93 15.78 Orosur Mining N/A N/A $9.94 million $0.04 7.06

This table compares DPM Metals and Orosur Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

DPM Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Orosur Mining. Orosur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DPM Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DPM Metals beats Orosur Mining on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DPM Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Orosur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Orosur Mining Inc. engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc. in January 2010. Orosur Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for DPM Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPM Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.