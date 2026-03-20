Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.09 and last traded at C$10.57, with a volume of 47602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Desjardins cut their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

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Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of C$354.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Saturday, February 28th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.93%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

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