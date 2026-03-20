Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.61 and last traded at $152.77. 32,268,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 50,894,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.08.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.32.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.38 billion, a PE ratio of 239.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,672,795.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,976.12. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

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Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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