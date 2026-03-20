UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.96, but opened at $281.70. UCB shares last traded at $281.70, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBJF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, UCB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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UCB Price Performance

UCB Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $311.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.35.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

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