Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) & Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR) Critical Comparison

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies (OTCMKTS:TEGR – Get Free Report) and Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dawson Geophysical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Dawson Geophysical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical $74.15 million 1.12 -$4.12 million ($0.12) -22.19

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dawson Geophysical.

Profitability

This table compares Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Dawson Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terra Energy & Resource Technologies N/A N/A N/A Dawson Geophysical -5.15% -19.72% -8.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Terra Energy & Resource Technologies and Dawson Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terra Energy & Resource Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dawson Geophysical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Given Terra Energy & Resource Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Terra Energy & Resource Technologies is more favorable than Dawson Geophysical.

About Terra Energy & Resource Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Terra Insight Services, Inc., operates as a natural resource exploration technology company worldwide. It provides mapping and analysis services for exploration, drilling, and mining companies related to natural resources. The company’s technologies consist of Sub Terrain Prospecting technology, Naturally Adsorbed Gas Survey technology, Side View Seismic Locator technology, and Seismic Location of Emission Centers technology. Its technologies predict and locate commercially viable deposits of hydrocarbons, gold, diamonds, and other natural resources, as well as assess them for onshore or offshore geographic area. Terra Energy & Resource Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dawson Geophysical

(Get Free Report)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects. Its seismic crews supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas, as well as potash mining industry. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas. Dawson Geophysical Company is a subsidiary of Wilks Brothers, LLC.

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