Reviewing BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Mfs Govt Mkts shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Mfs Govt Mkts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group 0.42% 0.35% 0.29% Mfs Govt Mkts N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

BKF Capital Group has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mfs Govt Mkts has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group $8.08 million 6.75 -$670,000.00 $0.05 1,880.00 Mfs Govt Mkts $5.59 million 17.12 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Mfs Govt Mkts”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mfs Govt Mkts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Summary

BKF Capital Group beats Mfs Govt Mkts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

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BKF Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name. BKF Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Mfs Govt Mkts

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MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S. government agencies, international sovereigns, U.S. treasuries, cash and other net assets, emerging markets debt, high grade corporates, and residential mortgage backed securities. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S. Government/Mortgage Bond Index. MFS Government Markets Income Trust was formed in May 28, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

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