ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $21.77. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $22.11, with a volume of 2,436,017 shares.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.23.

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Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 1248 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the second quarter worth about $756,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (KOLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides daily -2x exposure to an index that tracks natural gas by holding one second month futures contract at a time. KOLD was launched on Oct 4, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

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