Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 107774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kyivstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

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Kyivstar Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kyivstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kyivstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

Kyivstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value?added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine?to?machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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