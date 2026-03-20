easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.62. easyjet shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 218 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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easyjet Trading Down 6.3%

easyjet Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.40.

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easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

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