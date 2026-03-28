27,970 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN Acquired by Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,970 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $106,289,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 30.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,240,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,661 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $114,374,000 after acquiring an additional 142,892 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $51,163,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, December 15th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $144.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.87.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $134.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The casino operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.59%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

Further Reading

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