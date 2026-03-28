TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.7333.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKO shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE TKO opened at $189.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 0.66. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $226.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.66.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TKO Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 138.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $2,419,316.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,337.12. This trade represents a 30.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,868 shares in the company, valued at $25,066,300.68. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 169,055 shares of company stock valued at $34,535,105 in the last 90 days. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TKO Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,249,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,106,000 after acquiring an additional 887,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,006,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,185,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,749 shares in the last quarter. XN LP boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. XN LP now owns 2,866,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,574 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,373,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,008,000 after purchasing an additional 395,040 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Further Reading

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