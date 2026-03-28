Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Chairman Sells $23,160.86 in Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) Chairman Peter Platzer sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $23,160.86. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,691,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,756,573.72. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Peter Platzer also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Peter Platzer sold 58,428 shares of Spire Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $498,390.84.

Spire Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPIR opened at $12.34 on Friday. Spire Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Institutional Trading of Spire Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Spire Global by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in Spire Global by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 44,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spire Global from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. iA Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Spire Global in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Spire Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPIR

About Spire Global

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Spire Global (NYSE: SPIR) is a space-to-cloud data and analytics company that operates a constellation of low Earth orbit nanosatellites to collect radio occultation, maritime Automatic Identification System (AIS), and aviation tracking data. By leveraging proprietary satellite hardware and ground infrastructure, Spire captures precise, near-real-time observations of Earth’s atmosphere, oceans, and surface traffic to power downstream analytics for weather forecasting, fleet optimization, and safety monitoring.

The company’s core offerings include weather and climate intelligence derived from GPS radio occultation, which enhances numerical weather prediction models; maritime domain awareness services that track vessel movements and supply chain dynamics; and aviation analytics that monitor air traffic for efficiency and security applications.

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