Net Worth Advisory Group Acquires 6,757 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Net Worth Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Net Worth Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

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iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $99.47 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.74 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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