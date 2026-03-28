Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF $FCOM Stock Position Boosted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $11,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LongView Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

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Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM opened at $65.43 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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