Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $29,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:ATO opened at $183.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $141.59 and a 12-month high of $190.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.53.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

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About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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