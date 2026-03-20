Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $52.75 and last traded at $53.9350. Approximately 12,439,457 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,733,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.69.

Key Oklo News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Get Oklo alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Oklo secured a DOE-related deal to site/build a reactor at Idaho National Lab, which is a meaningful commercialization step and supports long?term revenue potential. Article Title

Oklo secured a DOE-related deal to site/build a reactor at Idaho National Lab, which is a meaningful commercialization step and supports long?term revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat and others highlight Oklo’s isotope business (Atomic Alchemy license) as the company’s first near?term revenue stream and a diversification catalyst that could reduce reliance on distant reactor commercialization. Article Title

MarketBeat and others highlight Oklo’s isotope business (Atomic Alchemy license) as the company’s first near?term revenue stream and a diversification catalyst that could reduce reliance on distant reactor commercialization. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers still carry Buy/Overweight ratings and high price targets (e.g., HC Wainwright with a $90 target; Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Overweight), providing institutional support and upside expectations. Article Title Article Title

Several brokers still carry Buy/Overweight ratings and high price targets (e.g., HC Wainwright with a $90 target; Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated Overweight), providing institutional support and upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary argues institutional accumulation and technical setup suggest a potential bottom, but these are conditional on execution and further positive news. Article Title

Market commentary argues institutional accumulation and technical setup suggest a potential bottom, but these are conditional on execution and further positive news. Negative Sentiment: Q4 earnings missed expectations (reported EPS weaker than consensus), which triggered the immediate selloff and damaged near?term sentiment; several headlines cited sizable share weakness after the print. Article Title Article Title

Q4 earnings missed expectations (reported EPS weaker than consensus), which triggered the immediate selloff and damaged near?term sentiment; several headlines cited sizable share weakness after the print. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright and others trimmed multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2029), reducing near?term profitability expectations even though HC Wainwright kept a Buy stance — lowered estimates tend to pressure valuation. (See firm note summarizing HC Wainwright activity.)

HC Wainwright and others trimmed multi?year EPS forecasts (FY2026–FY2029), reducing near?term profitability expectations even though HC Wainwright kept a Buy stance — lowered estimates tend to pressure valuation. (See firm note summarizing HC Wainwright activity.) Negative Sentiment: Multiple broker notes/forecasts turned pessimistic (Goldman Sachs, Needham, Canaccord, B. Riley published cautious views), adding to downward pressure and increasing headline risk. Article Title Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple broker notes/forecasts turned pessimistic (Goldman Sachs, Needham, Canaccord, B. Riley published cautious views), adding to downward pressure and increasing headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling (CFO sold roughly $4.3M in stock) adds to short?term negative optics and can erode confidence among some investors. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oklo from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

Oklo Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.91 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.73.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $69,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,065,600. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 72,090 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares in the company, valued at $23,160,480. This represents a 15.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,062,424 shares of company stock valued at $169,888,312. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Oklo by 356.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo during the third quarter worth $28,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.